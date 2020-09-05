Advertisement

Man on parole for business robberies charged with robbing Davenport gas station in June

Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, is charged with one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man twice convicted of robbing local businesses is facing a new charge after police say he robbed the Express Lane BP in late June.

Court records show a warrant was issued earlier this week for Daviaonta Isaiah Duax, 20, on one count of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

He was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday, and bond was set Friday at $10,000 cash-only.

Duax will be arraigned Sept. 24. He also is being held without bond on a parole violation in one of his prior robbery cases.

Davenport officers responded around 1:30 p.m. June 30 to the Express Lane BP, 1208 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, Duax went into the gas station and demanded the store clerk to give him money from the register.

His hand was concealed in his sweatshirt pocket, which led the clerk to believe he had a weapon, according to the affidavit.

He then directed the clerk and another employee into the office and shut them inside before leaving the store on foot.

Duax was identified as a suspect through fingerprint evidence found on a portion of the employee office doorframe, according to the affidavit.

Officers also reviewed surveillance video in the surrounding area and a positive identification was made by comparing it to available photographs of Duax, according to the affidavit.

He was sentenced to up to 25 years in prison on four counts of first-degree robbery in November 2017.

Duax, while armed with a knife, robbed Express Lane, 1909 Harrison St., Davenport, on Jan. 23 and Feb. 6, 2017; Ann’s Hallmark Shop, 886 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Feb. 2, 2017; and Little Caesars Pizza, 2900 E. 53rd St., Davenport, on Feb. 8, 2017, according to court records.

Although he was charged as an adult, Duax, then 17, was not required to serve a mandatory minimum sentence before he was eligible for parole.

He was released from prison in early March and was placed on work release, according to the Iowa Department of Corrections online records.

Duax was placed on parole on April 29, according to records.

In April 2016, he was charged as an adult for armed robberies at Advance America, 1801 E. Kimberly Road, and Gas America, 3205 Brady Street.

In those robberies, Duax was armed with a pellet gun, according to court documents.

The case was remanded to juvenile court, and in June 2016, he was placed into Woodward Academy, a male youth treatment facility.

