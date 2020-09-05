MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) -

Lisa Schafman of Meatheads Meat Market came on PSL to celebrate the Locals Love Us win in the Best Specialty Meats category. Meatheads Meat Market has two locations to visit----Milan & Bettendorf!

This business really is an old-fashioned type of meat market, but what you’ll find there goes way beyond traditional. They offer more than 50 flavors of brats (including (Gummy Bear brats!), over 40 smoked meats , and a knowledgeable, friendly staff that can guide you on everything from selecting the perfect steak to deciding how much of our homemade pulled pork BBQ you’ll want for that big party. They will also process wild game.

Need last-minute extras? This store has you covered. In addition to USDA Choice beef, pork and chicken, Meatheads Meat Market also features unique grocery selections including a wade variety of premium spices & rubs, bulk candies, picnic salads, & assorted beer and wine. It is also notable that during the warmer weather months, the Milan location does cookouts. Meatheads also sells their product line at the Freight House Farmer’s Market.

Meatheads Meat Market / 801 1st St East, Suite M / Milan, IL / (309) 787-2466 Meatheads on Facebook

Meatheads Meat Market / 2503 53rd Avenue, / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 888-1119

