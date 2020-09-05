Rock Island Man charged with DUI following Friday night accident

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man has been arrested following a multi-vehicle crash in Rock Island around midnight on Friday according to police. It happened near the intersection of 23rd Street and 7th Avenue.

27-year-old Dandrea Lewis from Rock Island was charged with an aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and no valid driver’s license.

TV6 has reached out to Rock Island Police regarding the condition of those involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

