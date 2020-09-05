Warm Sunshine To Start Your Labor Day Weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We get to enjoy some warm sunshine for the start of the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 80′s. Clouds move back into the weather picture this evening, followed by showers and thunderstorms sweeping in after midnight into Sunday morning. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. Storms will end by late morning, followed by some lingering clouds and highs in the 80′s during the afternoon hours. Look for redeveloping showers and storms Sunday evening. We’ll see many dry hours on Labor Day before storms move back into the region by evening. Readings should hover near in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. Off and on rain chances will continue into the week, with sharply cooler highs falling into the 60′s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning and late in the evening. High: 88°.

