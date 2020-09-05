Advertisement

Warm Sunshine To Start Your Labor Day Weekend

Off & On Storm Chances Sunday/Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We get to enjoy some warm sunshine for the start of the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 80′s. Clouds move back into the weather picture this evening, followed by showers and thunderstorms sweeping in after midnight into Sunday morning. Some of these storms could become strong to severe, with the main threats being hail and damaging winds. Storms will end by late morning, followed by some lingering clouds and highs in the 80′s during the afternoon hours. Look for redeveloping showers and storms Sunday evening. We’ll see many dry hours on Labor Day before storms move back into the region by evening. Readings should hover near in the 70′s to near the 80 degree mark. Off and on rain chances will continue into the week, with sharply cooler highs falling into the 60′s.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness with a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:  Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the morning and late in the evening. High: 88°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 25 minutes ago
We get to enjoy some warm sunshine for the start of the Labor Day weekend, with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 80’s. Look for rain chances ahead Sunday and Monday.

Forecast

Warmer for the weekend

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Labor Day weekend brings some warmth, and some rain with a Monday cool down

Updated: 12 hours ago
Labor Day weekend brings some warmth, and some rain with a Monday cool down

Forecast

Week ends with a very pleasant Friday

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:35 AM CDT
|
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny With Highs Near 80° After A Morning In The 40s & 50s.

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 3:35 AM CDT

Forecast

Week ends with a very pleasant Friday

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and pleasant Friday on tap!

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
Mild and pleasant Friday on tap!

Forecast

Pleasant night and a blustery Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:47 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - Mild and windy Thursday

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
Mild and windy Thursday

Forecast

Warm Sunshine This Afternoon

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast