Aceno Granite Kitchen and Bath Design, offers top-rated, nationally known brands with lasting quality and value, was established in 2004 and is still family-owned and operated. The man who started it all, John Gruhin, joined PSL from the Bettendorf showroom to highlight some of the beautiful kitchen countertop options. The interview discusses some of the prevailing design trends, too, such as mixing up the color of wood finishes in a kitchen or tearing out bathtubs and replacing them with elaborate tile or quartz showers.

Aceno offers full slabs of granite and quartz for you to view at the business’ slab yard. The fabrication team and installers are in-house employees who take the time to properly prepare a project with precision and care. And the on-staff designers listen to your ideas to design a beautiful space.

Because of COVID, interested customers are encouraged to call first and make an appointment so Aceno can safely accommodate your needs. Gruhin did point out that there can be some delays in project finish times due to the pandemic but nothing beyond three to five weeks (depending on the work needed).

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath / 7475 State Street / Bettendorf, Iowa / 563-332-4419

