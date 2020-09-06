FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - *** A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect today from 6 PM-12 AM for strong to severe storms***

After a warmer and windy afternoon from a lifting warm front, there is a chance for more storm activity. A cold front will help initiate these storms as it moves through and will track them to the southeast. With most of the area under a slight risk for severe storms, after 6 PM the First Alert Day will be in effect through the rest of Sunday because these storms could hold all modes of severe weather. Most counties have the potential for large hail and damaging winds, and northeast counties have a chance for an isolated tornado. After the scattered activity moves through in the early overnight hours, there will be mostly clear/partly cloudy skies for Monday. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. As of right now rain will return late Monday evening and stick around through most of Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Storms moving out, clearing skies. Low: 64°. Wind: SE/N 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly clear/partly cloudy, cooler. Chance for scattered showers by evening. High: 77°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool, overnight rain. Low: 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

