FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Severe Weather Possible This Morning and This Evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***A FIRST ALERT DAY IS IN EFFECT SUNDAY FOR STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS***

*** A FIRST ALERT DAY will be in effect from 3 AM until 10 AM, and 6 PM until 11 PM Sunday for strong to severe storms***

We’ll start your Sunday with some strong storms sweeping out of the northwest, producing gusty winds and hail through the mid-morning. Expect several dry hours late morning through the afternoon hours, as a warm front lifts across the region. Highs should reach the 80′s to near 90°. A cold front approaches by late afternoon, bringing more showers and storms, some of which could become severe. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

TODAY:  AM showers and thunderstorms. Warm and humid during the day. Showers and storms redeveloping by evening. Some storms could become severe. High: 89°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY:  Partly cloudy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers by afternoon. High: 76°.

