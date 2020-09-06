Advertisement

Illinois DPH: 1,403 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths

The daily death total is the second lowest over the past 30 days
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Sunday 1.403 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, there have been a total of 249,580 cases of COVID-19, including 8,171 deaths in Illinois.

Over the past 24 hours, health officials have reported an additional 46,496 tests performed, for a total of 4,418,372.

According to the state’s coronavirus resource page, Illinois health officials are reporting a 96 percent recovery rate in the state.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 28 – September 3 is 5.7%. Health officials say using a 7-day rolling average for this metric helps account for any variation in day to day data collection, such as a data processing slowdown, and provides the public and decision-makers with a consistent picture of trends over time.

IDPH has a breakdown of COVID-19 specific data on its website, including age and race demographics, gender, and trends in testing and cases over time.

