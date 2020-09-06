Iowa officials report 699 new cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 799 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5 new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 69,7 56 and 1,165 total deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 10.9%.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 667,905 people have been tested and 49,660 have recovered.

In Scott County, there were 12 new cases of coronavirus and zero additional deaths within 24 hours.

That brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,365 and 23 deaths. The state website shows 31,677 people have been tested and 1,755 have recovered. The positivity rate for the county stands at 7.5%.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.