Labor Day weekend on the water, tips from Iowa DNR

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer and many people took advantage of the warm day out on the water Saturday. TV6 spoke with an official from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources about how the weekend started and boating safety reminders they have as people celebrate the last big holiday of the summer.

It was a busy Saturday on the Mississippi River as many people throughout the QCA celebrated the holiday.

Austin Simmons spent his afternoon fishing at Lock and Dam No. 14 in LeClaire.

“I’m just out here to enjoy the nice weather obviously, get some fish and relax and then Labor Day, we’re just gonna hang out with some family,” he said.

Over at Buffalo Shores, Iowa DNR officer Jeff Harrison was out to ensure everyone was having a safe holiday.

“They’re gonna go out and they’re going to enjoy as much of the resources as they can so. Boat traffic, this ramp has been extremely busy the last 2 hours I’ve been here. One boat after another,” Harrison said.

Harrison also had some reminders as the season starts to wind down.

“...but as the last hoo-rah, we do want to remind everybody [to] make sure you check your stuff. You’ve been using it all summer long. Make sure nothing is torn or worn on it. Make sure you have the appropriate life jackets for those people that need to have it and make sure it is a wearable life jacket,” he said. “Clean out as much as you can. Make sure there’s no food in the boats. Make sure there’s no debris left. Get ’em all winterized and button the hatches. Button-down the hatches I guess they say.”

Although Simmons wasn’t planning to head out on a boat, he’s hoping to have some fishing success along the water.

“I’m hoping to catch a lot of fish out here, but yeah I mean just enjoying the weekend, having some time off work, having Monday off work for the holiday and all that so,” he said.

Harrison said he looked forward to a good weekend - while helping keep people safe.

“Everybody I’ve spoke to so far is out here having a great time just enjoying and that makes my job that much better. We’re having fun with it.”

Click here for more information on boating from the Iowa DNR.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.