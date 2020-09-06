Multiple people displaced after house fire in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - According to officials with the Davenport Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11:41 p.m. Saturday night for a reported house fire.

Davenport fire told TV6 a passerby notified residents of the fire.

According to officials, at least five people and a dog were home at the time of the fire. Everyone, including the dog made it out safely.

Officials said the home’s residents are displaced as a result of the fire and the American Red Cross has been notified.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to the scene with three engines, two ladder trucks and a command truck.

Additional resources responded, including Medic EMS and the Davenport Police Department. No injuries were reported to any occupants or firefighters.

Officials said early Sunday morning the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A TV6 crew reports that the scene was still active shortly before 1:30 Sunday morning. The road was blocked off at the intersection of Division St. and W. 4th St., and traffic was being diverted.

This is a developing story. Stay with TV6 for updates.

#BREAKING: Crews work to put water on a home after a house fire in the 1800 block of W. 4th St. of Davenport. Neighbors tell @kwqcnews they saw a dog rescued from the home. We are waiting to speak with FD to confirm additional info. #KWQC pic.twitter.com/6evWTuSdMz — Courtney Spinelli (@CourtSpinelliTV) September 6, 2020

