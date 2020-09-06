Over 3,000 homes without power on Sunday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - As we track severe weather on Sunday morning, there have been reports have power outages. MidAmerican is reporting 3,172 homes without power in both Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities as of 6:15 a.m.

TV6 has reached out to MidAmerican to see when power outages will be resolved. Their website estimates most homes will get power back by 10 a.m.

