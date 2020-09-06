Posh Pampered Pets

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Posh Pet Resorts have such a loyal “pet parents” fan base that the facilities have been voted #1 for the past four years in the Locals Love Us poll for The Best Pet Boarding in the Quad Cities. Jennifer Blood of the Eldridge location joined PSL to celebrate the “win” and talk about what Posh Pet Resorts has to offer pet families.

Posh is a prestigious all-inclusive pet resort for those pet parents that only want the best for their loved ones. The three locations offer boarding, doggie day camp, and grooming. The facilities have full-time cleaning and care staff and are completely heated and air-conditioned. Each guest is provided with their own elevated bed to ensure a good night’s sleep after a long day of playing hard with all their friends. Posh also has an open-door policy and encourage pet owners to take a tour of any of the facilities.

Posh Pet Resorts are open 365 days a year from 7AM - 6PM. There are two locations in Bettendorf and one in Eldridge.

Visit the Facebook page for more information on events and specials (see below).

Bettendorf:

6175 Valley Drive / (563) 332- DOGS (3647)

2400 18th Street / 563-359-POSH (7674)

Eldridge

201 S 16th Ave / (563) 285-9977

Our furry friends want to remind everyone voting for Local Love Us ends October 5th! Vote Here: https://localsloveus.com/vote/64475/ Posted by Posh Pet Resorts on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.