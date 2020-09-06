Advertisement

Posh Pampered Pets

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Posh Pet Resorts have such a loyal “pet parents” fan base that the facilities have been voted #1 for the past four years in the Locals Love Us poll for The Best Pet Boarding in the Quad Cities. Jennifer Blood of the Eldridge location joined PSL to celebrate the “win” and talk about what Posh Pet Resorts has to offer pet families.

Posh is a prestigious all-inclusive pet resort for those pet parents that only want the best for their loved ones. The three locations offer boarding, doggie day camp, and grooming. The facilities have full-time cleaning and care staff and are completely heated and air-conditioned. Each guest is provided with their own elevated bed to ensure a good night’s sleep after a long day of playing hard with all their friends. Posh also has an open-door policy and encourage pet owners to take a tour of any of the facilities.

Posh Pet Resorts are open 365 days a year from 7AM - 6PM. There are two locations in Bettendorf and one in Eldridge.

Visit the Facebook page for more information on events and specials (see below).

Bettendorf:

6175 Valley Drive / (563) 332- DOGS (3647)

2400 18th Street / 563-359-POSH (7674)

Eldridge

201 S 16th Ave / (563) 285-9977

Our furry friends want to remind everyone voting for Local Love Us ends October 5th! Vote Here: https://localsloveus.com/vote/64475/

Posted by Posh Pet Resorts on Friday, September 4, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Day Sunday for Strong Storms 6 PM-Midnight

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Paula Sands Live

Posh Pampered Pets

Updated: 35 minutes ago
PSL segment: Posh Pampered Pets featuring Posh Pet Resorts in Bettendorf & Eldridge. Original air date Sept. 4, 2020

Paula Sands Live

Aceno Granite Kitchen & Bath

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Since so many people are spending more time at home, kitchen and bathroom updates are high in demand. The QCA family-operated business can help you bring your design dreams to life.

Paula Sands Live

Ruby & Co.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If your home's open-floor plan isn't working as well as you'd like during the pandemic, here's a QCA design company that provide comfort and better functionality to your living space.

Latest News

News

Iowa officials report 699 new cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 69,7 56 and 1,165 total deaths.

VOD Recordings

Family displaced after house fire in Davenport

Updated: 4 hours ago
According to officials with the Davenport Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11:41 p.m. Saturday night for a reported house fire.

News

Des Moines bars remain closed while challenging Gov. Reynolds’ closures

Updated: 4 hours ago
An Iowa judge has refused to allow some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

News

MidAmerican working to restore power on Sunday morning

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
MidAmerican is reporting 3,172 homes without power in both Iowa and Illinois Quad Cities as of 6:15 a.m.

News

First Alert Day Sunday for Strong Storms 3-10 AM, 6 PM-Midnight

Updated: 10 hours ago
First Alert Forecast

News

Loud Thunder opens new RV Park on Labor Day Weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.