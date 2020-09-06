Advertisement

President Trump supporters hold boat parade on Mississippi River in the Quad Cities

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday morning, supporters of President Donald Trump held a boat parade along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities.

Dozens of boaters traveled down the river, waving flags and honking. Supporters of Trump also lined up along the shore of the river.

According to Jan Weber of the Illinois 17th Congressional District State Central Committee, spoke with TV6 at the event. She said regardless of which nominee you support, she encourages everyone who is eligible to get out and vote.

“Well what side of the aisle you’re on, the most important thing is to make sure you are able to vote on November 3. Early voting in Illinois starts on the 24th of September. It’s still time to register if you’re not a registered voter,” said Weber.

Weber said, “This is a very important election on both sides of the river here in the Quad Cities. We are going to be voting to send new people to represent us in Congress, county officials, state officials. It’s the American way.”

