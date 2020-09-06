Protest held against police brutality and racism in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Protesters gathered Saturday outside the Bettendorf police station. They say it’s part of their fight against police brutality and racism.

“That includes everything from how the police target black people and brown people for intrusive roadside stops that are completely unnecessary and improper. It includes how the police will purposely find reasons to justify their violence,” says organizer Eric Puryear.

Many spoke out about racial bias, inequality, and personal encounters with police.

“There is science on this, there is study after study. Racial bias and policing is real and can be demonstrated numerically. The numbers are clear the problem is real and the studies match what I have seen anecdotally in my own life both personally and as an attorney. It’s a real problem and I want to make sure everyone understands it is not just a few bad apples, it is a systematic problem in policing that needs a systematic solution,” Puryear says.

Others gathered to show support and be allies in the movement.

“As a voting citizen it’s my duty to stand up for what’s right,” says Amy Lange, a protester at the event.

“This is my first protest. It’s rather powerful to say the least and I think people should just take a chance and just go regardless of what their thoughts and views are and just listen. I think the more that we can listen the better we can understand,” Lange says.

Other attendees echo that thought.

“Just listen, learn, and try to understand. That is all they are asking,” protester John Kealey says.

Organizers say police brutality is a systematic problem that need a systematic solution.

“There has been a lot of progress made but there is a lot of progress to be made as well and that is something we are going to stand up to get done and by peacefully expressing that and using our voices, we will effectuate that change,” says Puryear, “Nationwide you can see that the movement is not ending we are just getting started and we are going to keep going until the problem gets fixed.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.