Rock Island Co. Health officials report 59 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - On Sunday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 59 new cases of COVID-19.

According to public health officials with the county, the total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 2,463, including 68 deaths.

On Sunday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

In a statement provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections on Sunday, Lindsay Hess, public information officer for department said, “The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19.”

“East Moline Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement. The facility has activated its Incident Command Center and is using FEMA’s National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives. IDOC’s practices are modified based on new information and technology. We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities,” said Hess.

Administrator Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said EMCC and IDOC are working with the health department. “While inmates do not leave the facility, an outbreak at the prison affects the Quad Cities because staff members live in our community,” she said.

“We are working closely with prison leadership to do contact tracing on prison personnel to help keep COVID-19 from spreading further into the community and for staff not to bring it back into the prison,” explained Ludwig.

There are currently 11 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Rock Island County, according to health officials.

The new cases public health officials announced Sunday are:

1 man in his 60s

8 men in their 50s

13 men in their 40s

15 men in their 30s

12 men in their 20s

1 man in his teens

2 boys in their teens

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 70s

2 women in their 40s

2 women in their 20s

1 girl in her teens

According to officials, no other information on the new cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

