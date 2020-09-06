Rock Island County health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to public health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department, 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting a total of 2,404 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, including 68 total confirmed deaths.

Health officials released the following information on the age and gender of the new cases:

2 men in their 80s

2 men in their 60s

3 men in their 50s

1 man in his 40s

4 men in their 30s

2 men in their 20s

1 boy younger than 13

1 woman in her 70s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 50s

2 women in their 40s

1 woman in her 30s

4 women in their 20s

1 girl younger than 13

According to officials, no additional information is available due to federal privacy laws.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.