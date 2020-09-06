Rock Island County health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - According to public health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department, 26 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday.
The Rock Island County Health Department is reporting a total of 2,404 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the beginning of the pandemic, including 68 total confirmed deaths.
Health officials released the following information on the age and gender of the new cases:
- 2 men in their 80s
- 2 men in their 60s
- 3 men in their 50s
- 1 man in his 40s
- 4 men in their 30s
- 2 men in their 20s
- 1 boy younger than 13
- 1 woman in her 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 1 woman in her 50s
- 2 women in their 40s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 4 women in their 20s
- 1 girl younger than 13
According to officials, no additional information is available due to federal privacy laws.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.