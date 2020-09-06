DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ruby Bates, president and owner of Ruby & Co. Interior Designs & Home Furnishings, joined PSL over Zoom to display the complete remodel of her new showroom space in Davenport.

Bates, along with a talented design team, can create beautiful spaces to bring function and value to your home. The business can take on projects of any size, with a focus on whole-home or whole-room designs, including new-construction, renovation, furnishing & interior styling.

During the interview, Bates says the pandemic---with families spending so much time at home--has brought in clients focused on providing updated comfort to family room areas or creating improved spaces for working or learning in the home.

Ruby & Co. Interior Designs & Home Furnishings / 4909 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 424-1201

