Ruby & Co.

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Ruby Bates, president and owner of Ruby & Co. Interior Designs & Home Furnishings, joined PSL over Zoom to display the complete remodel of her new showroom space in Davenport.

Bates, along with a talented design team, can create beautiful spaces to bring function and value to your home. The business can take on projects of any size, with a focus on whole-home or whole-room designs, including new-construction, renovation, furnishing & interior styling.

During the interview, Bates says the pandemic---with families spending so much time at home--has brought in clients focused on providing updated comfort to family room areas or creating improved spaces for working or learning in the home.

Ruby & Co. Interior Designs & Home Furnishings / 4909 Utica Ridge Rd / Davenport, IA / (563) 424-1201

Gorgeous furnishings are right around the corner. Can’t decide on what would look best or fit well in your space?...

Posted by Ruby & Co Home Furnishings & Interior Design on Saturday, September 5, 2020

Posh Pampered Pets

