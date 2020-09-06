Sterling woman and COVID survivor celebrates 100th birthday

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday, Opal Parrott turned 100-years-old -- or 100-year-young as signs on Avenue G said -- and was surprised with a drive-by parade from family, friends, and members of the Sterling community.

“I couldn’t believe it, I didn’t know they ever did anything like that,” said Parrott.

The parade was organized by Parrott’s step-daughter Cindy McCleary, who put together the parade to remind Parrott that although many can’t visit her in-person due to COVID-19, that people are still thinking of her constantly.

“She’s just been a real blessing and we were glad that we were able to do this for her to show her how many people really care for her because, in this time, it’s been a concern that she’s been forgotten and she hasn’t,” said McCleary.

CNA Jenny Rodriguez works at Parrott’s nursing home part-time and said Parrott is the reason she keeps working there.

“Opal is a breath of fresh air, I work full time in the emergency room so I just picked this up to help out and every time I contemplate on working just one job, Opal is the reason I stay,” said Rodriguez.

“Family’s everything, you got to grab it while you can that’s for sure,” said Rodriguez.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.