Advertisement

Bettendorf, Arsenal Fire crews respond to boat taking on water

Crews responded Monday afternoon
Crews responded Monday afternoon(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday afternoon, the Bettendorf Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department responded to a report of a boat taking on water on the Mississippi River.

According to a TV6 crew, rescue boats and the boat in distress could be seen in the water near the Village of East Davenport as it was prepared to be towed back to shore.

Bettendorf fire told TV6 the boat’s occupants were assisted back to shore by another boat, along with the Bettendorf Fire-Rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.

The boat was assisted back to shore by Bettendorf fire. It was towed away on a trailer.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Rock Island Co. health officials report 67 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Of the 67 new cases, county health officials said 54 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

News

Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

Local

Illinois DPH: 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Monday the state has surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 cases.

Local

Blue Grass police warn of tampering with political signs on properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Blue Grass Police Department is warning residents not to tamper with political signs on properties.

Latest News

Local

Boil order issued in Rock Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
According to the Whiteside County Health Department the order is expected to last approximately 48 hours and should expire the morning of Sept. 9.

Local

Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) 619 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths have been reported between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 Monday morning.

News

Des Moines bars remain closed while challenging Gov. Reynolds’ closures

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Iowa judge has refused to allow some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

News

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says $100 million from the federal government will be used to maintain the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Iowa News

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
But the governor says she also wants the state to be flexible in case testing needs change quickly.

Illinois News

Illinois mail in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That’s roughly triple the number of the last presidential election contest in 2016.