Bettendorf, Arsenal Fire crews respond to boat taking on water

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On Monday afternoon, the Bettendorf Fire Department and the Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department responded to a report of a boat taking on water on the Mississippi River.

According to a TV6 crew, rescue boats and the boat in distress could be seen in the water near the Village of East Davenport as it was prepared to be towed back to shore.

Bettendorf fire told TV6 the boat’s occupants were assisted back to shore by another boat, along with the Bettendorf Fire-Rescue boat.

No injuries were reported.

The boat was assisted back to shore by Bettendorf fire. It was towed away on a trailer.

