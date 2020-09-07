Blue Grass police warn of tampering with political signs on properties

BLUE GRASS, Iowa (KWQC) - The Blue Grass Police Department is warning residents not to tamper with political signs on properties.

In a Facebook post written Monday by Chief Jahns and the Blue Grass Police Department, it said, “It has come to my attention that someone was on their own campaign trail last night. The person(s) decided to take down, steal and or vandalize political signs mainly all of which represented someone running for office from within the Democratic Party, (with exception for 1).”

Police said this falls under the crimes of trespassing, theft and criminal mischief. “Should the home owner or campaign manager want to press charges,” wrote police.

Police wrote, “If you are the one responsible reading this, please be a better representation of yourself. Freedom of speech and freedom of expression is one of the many things that makes this Country a great place to live, regardless of if you agree with who is running for office or not.”

The post went on to say, “Give them the credit for being brave enough to stand up to want to make a change. Let your voice be heard in the voting booth on November 3rd and not this way. You are smarter and better than this.”

