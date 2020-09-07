Boil order issued in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Rock Falls has issued an alert that residents and businesses are under a boil order.

According to the Whiteside County Health Department the order is expected to last approximately 48 hours and should expire the morning of Sept. 9.

County public health officials said Monday that municipal and tap water should not be used for eating, drinking, preparing food or baby formula, ice or drinks, dish washing or brushing teeth.

Individuals are advised they should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least five minutes and allow to cool before use.

Whiteside County health officials said businesses can refer to the guidance provided by the health department and residents and the general public should refer to information provided by the Environmental Department.

Anyone who has questions can reach out to the Whiteside County Environmental Department by calling 815-772-7411.

