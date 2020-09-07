Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Severe Weather Possibly Returns This Evening
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will help initiate a few storms as it moves through and will track them to the southeast. With most of the area under a slight risk for severe storms. Eastern counties have the potential for large hail and damaging winds. After the scattered activity moves through in the early overnight hours, there will be mostly clear/partly cloudy skies for Monday. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. As of right now rain will return late Monday evening and stick around through most of Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Storms moving out, clearing skies. Low: 64°. Wind: SE/N 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly clear/partly cloudy, cooler. Chance for scattered showers by evening. High: 77°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool, overnight rain. Low: 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FAD 09-06

Updated: 8 hours ago
FAD 09-06

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

Your First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Expect several dry hours through the afternoon hours, as a warm front lifts across the region. Highs should range from the 80′s to near 90°. Strong storms return this evening.

Forecast

FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Updated: 20 hours ago
FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

Forecast

Increasing clouds, rain chances overnight

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Day Sunday

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
There will be a First Alert Day Sunday.

Forecast

Increasing clouds, rain chances overnight

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Warm Sunshine To Start Your Labor Day Weekend

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast