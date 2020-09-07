FIRST ALERT DAY in effect for Severe Storms

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A cold front will help initiate a few storms as it moves through and will track them to the southeast. With most of the area under a slight risk for severe storms. Eastern counties have the potential for large hail and damaging winds. After the scattered activity moves through in the early overnight hours, there will be mostly clear/partly cloudy skies for Monday. Monday afternoon highs will be in the mid-70s. As of right now rain will return late Monday evening and stick around through most of Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Storms moving out, clearing skies. Low: 64°. Wind: SE/N 5-10 mph.

LABOR DAY: Mostly clear/partly cloudy, cooler. Chance for scattered showers by evening. High: 77°. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cool, overnight rain. Low: 54°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

