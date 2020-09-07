Illinois DPH: 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Monday the state has surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 cases.

According to IDPH, there have been 1,381 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, including eight additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 250,961 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 8,179 deaths statewide.

Public health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Aug. 31 though Sept. 6 is 4.2 percent.

In 24 hours between Sunday and Monday IDPH reported 28,975 tests for a total of 4,447,347 since the pandemic began.

Data on the IDPH coronavirus resource page shows the state is reporting a 96 percent recovery rate associated with COVID-19.

As of Sunday night, according to IDPH, 1,484 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including 352 patients who remain in the ICU, and 137 patients with COVID-19 who were on ventilators.

IDPH released the following information on the deaths reported Monday:

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

IDPH has a breakdown of COVID-19 specific data on its website, including age and race demographics, gender, and trends in testing and cases over time.

The department is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. IDPH said, “Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

