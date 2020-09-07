Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) 619 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths have been reported between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 Monday morning.

There have been 70,375 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state since the pandemic began. The overall number of cases in Iowa includes 1,167 deaths related to COVID-19.

The state’s coronavirus website, which reports the data in real-time, also showed a 14-day positivity rate of 11%.

According to IDPH, 671,053 tests have been performed, an increase of 3,148 tests since Sunday morning.

IDPH website data shows 49,873 people in the state have recovered from COVID-19.

SCOTT COUNTY DATA:

In Scott County, data from IDPH showed an increase of 17 cases of COVID-19 since Sunday morning. According to IDPH, there have been 2,382 total cases in Scott County, including 23 deaths.

The state website shows 31,857 people have been tested in Scott County and 1,766 have recovered. The positivity rate for the county remains at 7.5%.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.