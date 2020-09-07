Advertisement

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says $100 million from the federal government will be used to maintain the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports Reynolds told reporters that she wanted to make sure the state has enough tests as schools reopen and flu season begins. But the governor says she also wants the state to be flexible in case testing needs change quickly.

For example, she says the state later might want to buy saliva tests or tests that check for both COVID-19 and the flu.

