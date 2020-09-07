Advertisement

Labor Day classic car parade honors McCausland native

By Randy B
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The pandemic has caused changes and cancellations for many popular Labor Day events, including the annual McCausland Labor Day Car Show.

Organizers found a way to continue the tradition with a different look, while social distancing, and instead held the Labor Day Classic Car Parade, dedicated to honoring Bob Hintz, who has been one of the event’s organizers for years.

Due to health issues, Hintz is living at the Grand Haven Retirement Community, a planned drive-by location on the parade’s route.

Joe Grant, one of the annual McCausland Labor Day Car Show organizers told TV6, “Bob Hintz from McCausland, started the McCausland car show. Him and his wife have run it for over 20 years and it’s always been today on Labor Day.”

Normally, organizers said, there are at least a half dozen car shows to attend in the Quad Cities area on Labor Day weekend, but this year they aren’t aware of any within a driving distance.

“We put together a classic car drive-by that we are going to drive through their facility and they have all the residents outside watching the cars go by and waving,” said Grant.

Hintz’ son, Douglas Hintz said dedicating the event and stopping by where his dad lives is, “just to show our appreciation for all the work he and his family did. All these years putting these car shows together and we’re just trying to give some back.”

“Hi buddy, how are you doing. We miss you,” said the younger Hintz.

Bob Hintz, who is the McCausland Labor Day Car Show’s original organizer, reacted to Monday’s parade. He said, “Oh man, it’s unbelievable. I can’t believe it, I didn’t know I had that many friends.”

“You know you get friends when you put on a car show,” said Hintz.

Douglas Hintz said, “They’re all here for Dad. He’s made a lot of friends with his car show and he used to have his own car that he showed also, so yep, it was his family.”

“It was awesome. We must have had over 50 cars I’m guessing, I don’t know. There’s quite a few, awesome turnout,” he said.

Bob’s son Mike runs the McCausland Car Show and hopes to return with a regular style show next year.

