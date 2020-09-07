Advertisement

Muscatine County Freedom Rock dedicated in Wilton

The Muscatine County community celebrated the unveiling of their Freedom Rock, a mural honoring veterans, on Sunday afternoon.
By Talya Faggart
Published: Sep. 6, 2020 at 11:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County community celebrated the unveiling of their Freedom Rock, a mural honoring veterans, on Sunday afternoon. The memorial sits in front of the former Rock Island Line Depot in downtown Wilton.

“It’s amazing to see how communities kind of rally around each rock and make it their own,” said Ray “Bubba” Sorensen, the artist.

When Sorensen first started the Freedom Rock Project, he said he had three goals in mind, which was to thank veterans, promote Iowa tourism, and feed his family.

“Hopefully my thanking veterans is getting across. People are taking the tour so I think promoting Iowa tourism is getting out,” he said, “it’s already been a success.”

Rear Admiral Will Pennington was also in attendance. The Wilton native has served more than 30 years and counting in the Navy. He said memorials like the Freedom Rock bring people together.

“Those who served in Vietnam had a different time and our country has learned the importance of honoring those who have taken the time to serve our country and so that’s always uplifting to see folks come together at a time where sometimes we focus on what is different so it’s really uplifting to see folks celebrating what we share in common,” he said.

People can also take their own Freedom Rock Tour to see the 92 Freedom Rocks in Iowa.

“It’s been kind of a great COVID thing to do, you know because you can really social distance and go out and see each of these. Not just the Freedom Rock memorials but all the memorials and everything out there so it’s a great activity,” Sorensen said.

“It’s a neat opportunity, I think, to bring people around to learn a little bit about the history of Muscatine County. To learn about the folks that have served their country,” Pennington said. “I really appreciate Bubba Sorensen [for] taking the time to do this. To honor our veterans in such a creative way and I appreciate very much the time and effort of the committee from all over Muscatine County to put this together and the great turnout,” he said.

The start of the project was inspired by stories Sorensen was told about his relatives who had served. One, in particular, stood out.

“My uncle Ted was a Seabee in Vietnam and coming back from service, he wasn’t treated very well like a lot of our Vietnam vets weren’t. That just always kind of sat with me and kind of festered,” he said, “and then I saw the movie Saving Private Ryan and the men storming the beaches of Normandy, you know, literally spilling their guts for our country, I thought I’m very lucky that I’m just sitting in a theater and that’s all the closer I’ve been to war and I want to say thank you to the men and women who serve our country.”

Sorensen painted the original Freedom Rock in Adair County and has repainted it each Memorial Day for the past 22 years. Sorensen is currently working on the 93rd Freedom Rock in Fayette County. The remaining 6 have booked a Freedom Rock.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck Driver helps pull man from fiery crash in Walcott

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Michael Tilka
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck Driver helps pull man from fiery crash in Walcott

News

Illinois DPH: 1,403 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa officials report 699 new cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Weekend evening show announcement

Updated: 2 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Illinois DPH: 1,403 new cases of COVID-19, including five additional deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
The daily death total is the second lowest over the past 30 days

Local

Rock Island Co. Health officials report 59 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Sunday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 46 of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

News

First Alert Day Sunday for Strong Storms 6 PM-Midnight

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

News

Iowa officials report 699 new cases of coronavirus, 5 new deaths

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
That brings the statewide total of confirmed cases to 69,7 56 and 1,165 total deaths.

VOD Recordings

Family displaced after house fire in Davenport

Updated: 17 hours ago
According to officials with the Davenport Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 1800 block of W. 4th Street at approximately 11:41 p.m. Saturday night for a reported house fire.

News

Des Moines bars remain closed while challenging Gov. Reynolds’ closures

Updated: 18 hours ago
An Iowa judge has refused to allow some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.