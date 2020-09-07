Rain Returns Tonight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After much needed rainfall yesterday morning we are in a brief lull before another round of rain sets up late tonight through Tuesday. This next round won’t feature the downpours like last night, but will be more of consistent rain resulting in an inch or more of new rain. Today we will likely start with sunny skies and then clouds will increase through the day. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s before the rain starts late this afternoon or evening. On Tuesday with ongoing rain and NE winds we will likely only hit highs in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will be a daily occurrence the remainder of the week along with well below normal temps. Many areas won’t crack 70º until the weekend and overnight lows could dip into the 40s in many areas this week.

TODAY: AM Sun/PM Clouds. High: 78°. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 55°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain. High: 61°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.