Advertisement

Rock Island Co. health officials report 67 new cases of COVID-19

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 67 new cases, county health officials said 54 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 2,530 cases, including 68 deaths in Rock Island County associated with COVID-19.

Public health officials said Monday 11 patients in the county remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Sunday, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Rock Island County Health Department issued statements on the outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Lindsay Hess, public information officer for department said, “The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19.”

“East Moline Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement. The facility has activated its Incident Command Center and is using FEMA’s National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives. IDOC’s practices are modified based on new information and technology. We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities,” said Hess.

Administrator Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said EMCC and IDOC are working with the health department. “While inmates do not leave the facility, an outbreak at the prison affects the Quad Cities because staff members live in our community,” she said.

“We are working closely with prison leadership to do contact tracing on prison personnel to help keep COVID-19 from spreading further into the community and for staff not to bring it back into the prison,” explained Ludwig.

The new cases officials with Rock Island County announced Monday are:

  • 3 men in their 60s
  • 8 men in their 50s
  • 16 men in their 40s
  • 20 men in their 30s
  • 10 men in their 20s
  • 2 men in their teens
  • 1 woman in her 80s
  • 1 woman in her 40s
  • 3 women in their 30s
  • 1 woman in her 20s
  • 1 woman in her teens
  • 1 girl in her teens

Citing federal privacy laws, the health department said no further information is available.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Bettendorf, Arsenal Fire crews respond to boat taking on water

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Bettendorf fire told TV6 the boat’s occupants were assisted back to shore by another boat, along with the Bettendorf Fire-Rescue boat.

News

Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
Get up-to-date information on stories developing through the day along with your forecast for the afternoon, evening and rest of the week.

Local

Illinois DPH: 1,381 new COVID-19 cases, including 8 additional deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported Monday the state has surpassed 250,000 COVID-19 cases.

Local

Blue Grass police warn of tampering with political signs on properties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Blue Grass Police Department is warning residents not to tamper with political signs on properties.

Latest News

Local

Boil order issued in Rock Falls

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
According to the Whiteside County Health Department the order is expected to last approximately 48 hours and should expire the morning of Sept. 9.

Local

Iowa DPH reports 619 new COVID-19 cases, including 2 additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) 619 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths have been reported between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 Monday morning.

News

Des Moines bars remain closed while challenging Gov. Reynolds’ closures

Updated: 12 hours ago
An Iowa judge has refused to allow some Des Moines area bars to reopen while their lawsuit challenging Gov. Kim Reynolds’ new round of bar closures makes its way through the courts.

News

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says $100 million from the federal government will be used to maintain the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity.

Iowa News

Iowa to use $100M for coronavirus testing

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
But the governor says she also wants the state to be flexible in case testing needs change quickly.

Illinois News

Illinois mail in ballot requests pass 1 million and counting

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
That’s roughly triple the number of the last presidential election contest in 2016.