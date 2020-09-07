Rock Island Co. health officials report 67 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the 67 new cases, county health officials said 54 are associated with a known outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been a total of 2,530 cases, including 68 deaths in Rock Island County associated with COVID-19.

Public health officials said Monday 11 patients in the county remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Sunday, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections and the Rock Island County Health Department issued statements on the outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center.

Lindsay Hess, public information officer for department said, “The Illinois Department of Corrections remains deliberate and aggressive in its response to COVID-19.”

“East Moline Correctional Center is currently on medical quarantine status with restricted movement. The facility has activated its Incident Command Center and is using FEMA’s National Incident Command System model to set and achieve aggressive objectives. IDOC’s practices are modified based on new information and technology. We continue to review the latest scientific evidence and remain in close contact with correctional agencies across the nation to identify best practices to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in correctional facilities,” said Hess.

Administrator Nita Ludwig with the Rock Island County Health Department said EMCC and IDOC are working with the health department. “While inmates do not leave the facility, an outbreak at the prison affects the Quad Cities because staff members live in our community,” she said.

“We are working closely with prison leadership to do contact tracing on prison personnel to help keep COVID-19 from spreading further into the community and for staff not to bring it back into the prison,” explained Ludwig.

The new cases officials with Rock Island County announced Monday are:

3 men in their 60s

8 men in their 50s

16 men in their 40s

20 men in their 30s

10 men in their 20s

2 men in their teens

1 woman in her 80s

1 woman in her 40s

3 women in their 30s

1 woman in her 20s

1 woman in her teens

1 girl in her teens

Citing federal privacy laws, the health department said no further information is available.

