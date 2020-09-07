Sunshine and Scattered Clouds For Labor Day

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We get to enjoy several dry hours for your Labor Day, with sunshine and scattered clouds over the region. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than we experienced over the weekend, with highs only reaching the middle 60′s in some of our northern counties to the upper 70′s south. Showers and thunderstorms move back into the region this evening, with areas of moderate to heavy rain possible overnight into Tuesday. This will signal the start of a cool, wet period over the next several days. Look for daily rain chances through Saturday, with highs only reaching the 60′s.

LABOR DAY: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. High: 78°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain possible. Low: 55°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool with mainly scattered showers. Moderate to heavy rain possible. High: 62°.

