Tropical Storm Paulette forms in central Atlantic

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Paulette has formed in the central Atlantic, far from land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

The storm was centered Monday morning about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest near 3 mph.

The storms comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.

