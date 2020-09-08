Arrest warrants issued for two men in fatal Silvis shooting

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Two men are wanted in connection with the Aug. 30 shooting death of 33-year-old Jeremy Jackson, the Silvis Police Department said Tuesday.

The police department said in a media release that they obtained a warrant for first-degree murder for Jerry J. Sanders, 36. Police said he is 5-feet-9-inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police also obtained a warrant for obstructing justice for Keith O. Richardson, 42. Police said he is 5-feet-5-inches tall, is bald, and has brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information as to their whereabouts to call the Silvis Police Department at 309-792-1841 or Crime stoppers at 309-762-9500. You can also submit tips through the “P3” tips mobile app.

Around 3:23 p.m. Aug. 30, Silvis police and East Moline police responded to the area of 19th Street and 18th Avenue in East Moline for a report of a man, later identified as Jackson, who was shot.

Officers determined the shooting occurred in the 300 block of 3ed Avenue Court, police said in the release.

