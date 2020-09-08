Advertisement

Congress investigates Fort Hood following soldier deaths

Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood, Texas.
Traffic flows through the main gate past a welcome sign, Tuesday, July 9, 2013, in Fort Hood, Texas.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Congress will launch an investigation into sexual assault, disappearances, deaths and the leadership’s response at Fort Hood after 28 soldiers stationed at the U.S. Army base in Texas died this year, two subcommittee leaders announced Tuesday.

Democratic Reps. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts and Jackie Speier of California sent a letter to Army Secretary Ryan D. McCarthy requesting documents and information on the deaths. Lynch chairs the Committee on Oversight and Reform’s Subcommittee on National Security, and Speier leads the Committee on Armed Services' Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

According to the letter, the subcommittees will jointly investigate if recent deaths “may be symptomatic of underlying leadership, discipline, and morale deficiencies throughout the chain-of-command.”

The letter said that according to Army data there were an average of 129 felonies committed annually at Fort Hood between 2014 and 2019, including cases of homicide, sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery and aggravated assault.

The members of Congress cited the deaths of Spc. Vanessa Guillen, who according to federal officials was bludgeoned to death at the Texas base in April by a fellow soldier, and Pvt. Gregory Morales, whose remains were found in June while searching for Guillen. Morales was reported missing in August 2019.

The letter also names Pvt. Mejhor Morta and Sgt. Elder Fernandes, whose deaths are still under investigation, and the homicide investigations of Pvt. Brandon Scott Rosecrans, Spc. Freddy Delacruz Jr. and Spc. Shelby Tyler Jones.

According to the letter, McCarthy during an August visit to Texas stated that Fort Hood had the “highest, the most cases for sexual assault and harassment and murders for our entire formation of the US Army.”

Lynch and Speier said they will report the conditions and circumstances that could have contributed to the soldiers' deaths and seek justice on behalf of soldiers and families “who may have been failed by a military system and culture that was ultimately responsible for their care and protection.”

The family of Guillen, whose remains were found on July 1, has rallied from Texas to the doors of the White House calling for a congressional investigation. Natalie Khawam, who represents the Guillen family, said she is thankful Congress has agreed to their demands to investigate.

“Our soldiers and their families deserve the truth,” Khawam said.

___

Acacia Coronado is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues."

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TV6 congratulates Morgan Ottier on 10 years at KWQC

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over the years, Morgan has been on our team as a reporter and anchor.

National

Gene Budig, academic who ran American League, dies at 81

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Gene Budig, the self-effacing educator and baseball fan from small-town Nebraska who became the head of three major universities and the last president of the American League, died Tuesday.

National Politics

Ga. sec. of state on voters' intent in double voting

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger responds to a question on the intent of people who are believed to have voted twice in primary elections.

National Politics

McConnell: Senate to vote on ‘targeted’ virus aid

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

News

Burn ban lifted for Muscatine County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The burn ban is effective as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Latest News

Iowa News

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 70,659, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths

National

Black jogger cuffed for matching description to share experience for Fla. police bias training

Updated: 39 minutes ago
The stop was recorded on police body cam and Facebook Live. It was a case of mistaken identity, but it went smoothly and ended peacefully, with the jogger set free.

National Politics

Georgia investigating double voting in primary election

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, a problem that happened across 100 Georgia counties, and election officials didn’t catch them in time to keep the second votes from being tallied, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National Politics

Ga. sec. of state speaks on election security

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Voters submitted absentee ballots but also voted in person, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.

National

Black jogger cuffed for fitting a description in Florida shares experience

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
An African American man stopped by deputies while jogging in Florida is set to share his experience during a law enforcement training course on implicit bias.