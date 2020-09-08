Advertisement

Crews still cleaning debris from derecho storm in Moline

City of Moline Logo
City of Moline Logo(City of Moline)
By Angela Rose
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline says crews are still cleaning up debris left over from the derecho storm.

City officials say residents should have placed all debris left from the storm in front of their homes by now. Debris should be placed along the street where city crews can reach it.

Crews will continue to pick up storm debris until it is all picked up. This comes at no charge to residents.

The city has published a map to show what streets have been covered for the storm cleanup. The map is updated each day to show the progress.

If for some reason crews have missed your pile and the map says they’ve been to your neighborhood, you can contact the city of Moline to let them know.

Concerns and questions regarding the storm clean-up can be directed to Public Works at (309) 524-2400.

Regular rules for branch and brush pickup are in effect for the areas where storm cleanup has already been completed.

The city of Moline provided the following rules:

  • For free pick up, brush trimmings or tree limbs must be tied into bundles with individual limbs being no more than 4 feet in length and no more than 4 inches in diameter, and the bundles being no more than 1 foot in diameter.
  • Brush is collected on the same day as regular garbage collection.
  • Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 paid at the Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Avenue.
  • Please stack neatly, not under any low wires or next to trees or poles.
  • There is no limit to the size of the pile, but 4 inches diameter is the maximum per branch.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Back To School

Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa Wesleyan University is reporting a 13% increase in the number of students this year.

Back To School

Parents, teachers in the Quad Cities area share thoughts on school resuming

Updated: 1 hour ago
With classes resuming throughout the Quad Cities area parents and teachers are sharing their thoughts and concerns regarding the effects of COVID-19. Want to share your concerns or thoughts anonymously with TV6? Details on how to do that are in the story.

Back To School

East Moline School District offering drive-thru technology support

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The tech support is for students needing help with their chromebooks or iPads.

Latest News

News

TV6 congratulates Morgan Ottier on 10 years at KWQC

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Over the years, Morgan has been on our team as a reporter and anchor.

News

Burn ban lifted for Muscatine County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The burn ban is effective as of 11 a.m. on Friday.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 70,659, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths

News

Galesburg police arrest two men for pretending to be police officers

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say Michael J. Miller-Boyd, 33, and William N. Wilson, 34, had red and blue flashing lights in their vehicle.

Crime

Davenport man pleads guilty in wife’s 2019 death

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
Casey Randall Klemme will be sentenced Oct. 16.

News

Boil order lifted in Rock Falls

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
According to the Whiteside County Health Department the order is expected to last approximately 48 hours and should expire the morning of Sept. 9.