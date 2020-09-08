Crews still cleaning debris from derecho storm in Moline

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The city of Moline says crews are still cleaning up debris left over from the derecho storm.

City officials say residents should have placed all debris left from the storm in front of their homes by now. Debris should be placed along the street where city crews can reach it.

Crews will continue to pick up storm debris until it is all picked up. This comes at no charge to residents.

The city has published a map to show what streets have been covered for the storm cleanup. The map is updated each day to show the progress.

If for some reason crews have missed your pile and the map says they’ve been to your neighborhood, you can contact the city of Moline to let them know.

Concerns and questions regarding the storm clean-up can be directed to Public Works at (309) 524-2400.

Regular rules for branch and brush pickup are in effect for the areas where storm cleanup has already been completed.

The city of Moline provided the following rules:

For free pick up, brush trimmings or tree limbs must be tied into bundles with individual limbs being no more than 4 feet in length and no more than 4 inches in diameter, and the bundles being no more than 1 foot in diameter.

Brush is collected on the same day as regular garbage collection.

Unbundled and larger piles of brush and limbs require prepayment of $140 paid at the Moline Finance Office, 1630 8th Avenue.

Please stack neatly, not under any low wires or next to trees or poles.

There is no limit to the size of the pile, but 4 inches diameter is the maximum per branch.

