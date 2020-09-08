Advertisement

Davenport gears up for first day of school

Teachers and Parents express concern for the upcoming new year
By Michael Tilka
Published: Sep. 7, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Tuesday, the third-largest school district in the state of Iowa will have its first day of school as thousands of Davenport students will return to either an in-person or online classroom. With any new school year comes new challenges for everyone, but this year’s problems are front and center according to Davenport Education Association President John Kealey.

“Most people have understood that this is going to be a different year and it’s not just for us, it’s for the entire community, state, and nation,” said Kealey, “So there are no real rules to play by and that is a very daunting task.”

Bailey Robertson will have two children in the district with a child in the second grade and kindergarten. She opted for the 100% online option for both of her kids in case of a potential outbreak that would lead to a shutdown.

“Might as well start them off at home because unfortunately because we could get shut back down and then you’re stuck with 100% online and trying to readjust so you might as well readjust now,” Robertson said.

Davenport Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski is confident that if a case does occur, that it would only affect a small number of people.

“In the event that there is a positive test, hopefully, there’s only a handful of students and individuals that are affected, then that information goes to the health officials and they do their contact tracing and they will contact any individual whose come within six feet of an individual whose tested positive for a period longer than 15 minutes and if they deem that’s the case, those individuals will here directly from the health department,” Kobylski said.

Both Robertson and Kealey are focused on making sure everyone, especially students, are taken care of mentally this school year.

“This school year is going to be like no other but I have faith that we will get through it, there’s going to be painful moments, there are going to be a lot of painful moments, but our dedication to the students and this community I think will triumph,” said Kealey.

“What parents need to start looking for their kids in is that mental health, they need it a lot more than we do. I know that we’re stressed out and we’re trying to figure out how things work and doing the best that we can for our children but unfortunately, our children are taking the biggest bite of it because we’re taking them from everything that they know,” said Robertson.

