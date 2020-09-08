Davenport man pleads guilty in wife’s 2019 death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has pleaded guilty in connection with the July 2019 death of his wife, Tiffany Klemme.

Scott County Court records show Casey Randle Klemme, who originally faced a second-degree murder charge, instead pleaded guilty Friday to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and domestic abuse assault impeding air/blood flow causing bodily injury, a Class D felony.

He also pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, a Class D felony, in a separate case. According to the written plea agreement, Klemme and prosecutors agree the sentences will run back-to-back, for a total of up to 20 years in prison.

Klemme, 39, also agreed not to ask for the sentences to run at the same time, for a total of up to 10 years in prison, when he is sentenced Oct. 16.

Davenport police responded at 10:21 p.m. July 26, 2019, to the couple’s home in the 6900 block of Oak Street for a domestic disturbance.

Casey Klemme was heard yelling that he was choking her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers saw Tiffany Klemme, 39, lying on the floor. Casey Klemme did not have any visible injuries, according to the affidavit.

The couple had been arguing because she accused him of cheating on her, according to the affidavit. Casey Klemme admitted grabbing and pushing his wife but said he never physically hurt her.

Tiffany Klemme had visible bruising on her left eye and had a bloody nose, blood on her shirt, and a cut on her left foot, according to the affidavit.

She refused medical attention and did not want photographs taken of her injuries, according to the affidavit.

Casey Klemme was arrested and charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse.

The next morning, police responded to the home and found Tiffany Klemme dead.

An autopsy revealed internal injuries to her neck that were consistent with strangulation. She also suffered multiple injuries to her head and the cause of death was listed as blunt-force injuries to the head, according to the affidavit.

During a search of the house on July 27, 2019, officers found a loaded Walther P22 .22-caliber handgun in the hallway closet.

A person who was uninvolved in the incident told officers Casey Klemme showed the handgun to them in the past.

Officers also found a single .22-caliber round on top of the nightstand in the bedroom, according to the affidavit.

A criminal history check of Casey Klemme revealed he was convicted of a felony in June and had a prior conviction for domestic assault in October 2001, both in Scott County, and is prohibited from owning or possessing a firearm or ammunition.

He was charged with his wife’s death in December. Casey Klemme remained in the Scott County Jail Tuesday.

