East Moline School District offering drive-thru technology support

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline School District is offering drive-thru technology support for students needing help with their Chromebooks or iPads this Monday through Friday.

The school district says you can go to any site for help no matter what school you attend.

Those who stop by are asked to wear a mask.

Glenview Middle School

Monday-Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Ridgewood Elementary & Wells Elementary

Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

