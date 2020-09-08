Enrollment rises at Iowa Wesleyan University

Mount Pleasant, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Wesleyan University is reporting a 13% increase in the number of students this year despite the pandemic impacting enrollment at many colleges.

The private university in Mount Pleasant is reporting 729 students, which is the largest enrollment it has had since 2011.

The school says its small class sizes and rural campus are adding to its success during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.