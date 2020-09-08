Fatal Overnight Accident In Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police say one is dead and two children are in serious condition after a head on accident overnight in Davenport.

On Monday, September 7th, 2020 at approximately 11:50 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire and Medic EMS responded to the report of a serious vehicle crash just west of the intersection of River Dr. and Forest Rd. After an initial investigation it was determined a Saturn passenger car was travelling eastbound on River Dr. and crossed the center line into oncoming traffic. A GMC pickup was travelling westbound on River Dr. and struck the Saturn head-on within its westbound lane. The driver of the GMC was uninjured. The Saturn was occupied by four people, two adults and two small children. The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. The two children sustained serious and potentially life threatening injuries. The adult, male passenger in the Saturn was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained in the crash. Further information will be released when available. The identities of those involved are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

