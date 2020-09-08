First Day of School for Davenport School District

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Today is the first day of school for the Davenport School District. This year, Davenport students could choose between full remote learning this year or a hybrid model.

To reduce the density of students in the classroom during face-to-face learning, Davenport students are being divided alphabetically into two cohorts, Group A and Group B. Students will be able to go to class 5 out of 10 days. There they will have regular classes. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday one week then Monday, Tuesday the next. And the other group will go the opposite days. When not in the classroom, students will learn remotely.

But, according to Davenport School Superintendent Dr. Robert Kobylski, the schedule isn’t the only changes students will notice this year.

“Classrooms will look different. Moving around the hallway will look different. We have staircases marked where there is an up staircase and a down staircase. Signage through the building reminding of social distancing. Handwashing breaks through the day Mask breaks through the day. Buses will run full, in terms of full routes at half capacity.”

Many of the Davenport schools have developed resources unique to their school to help students and parents in the Return to Learn transition. Check them out below!

Sudlow Return to Learn Guide: https://bit.ly/358K5sy

Central High School Hybrid Communication Guide: https://bit.ly/3jJV6ob

North High School Google Classroom Codes: https://bit.ly/2EQNK3y

West High School Expectations & Schedules: https://bit.ly/2DzswGG

Smart Jr High’s Guardian Return to Learn Guide: https://bit.ly/2QYdqxj

Walcott Hybrid Group B Online Classroom Codes: https://bit.ly/2Zpos3B

Adams Elementary Hybrid Learning Family Resource Hub: https://bit.ly/2Z38dsH

Eisenhower Elementary Return to Learn Plan: https://bit.ly/3h2QZBP

Hayes Elementary Welcome Back Video: https://youtu.be/2dEAhs6svdA

Truman Elementary Family Information: https://bit.ly/3577V83

Washington Elementary Family Reference Guide: https://bit.ly/2QVm27V

Wilson Elementary Return to Learn Plan: https://bit.ly/35a9qCe

Williams Welcome Back Video: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KtPS87rs34NYt8Hx5HNzb7ejMtZ3t9cU/view

Wood Return To Learn Guide: https://docs.google.com/document/u/0/d/1xlnSRQ4CXRSbsaCb5xjDGN6XC9lLsP_k6lcDnZOCDic/mobilebasic

