Galesburg police arrest two men for pretending to be police officers

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The Galesburg Police Department has arrested two men for pretending to be police officers.

Galesburg police say several similar complaints have been filed over the past few months with the majority of victims being female.

On Saturday, September 5, Galesburg police say they received complaints of a dark colored SUV pulling over cars pretending to be police officers.

Police say the suspects approached a female driver after pulling her over with red and blue lights. The suspect identified himself as a police officer and said he was going to write the driver a ticket for speeding.

When asked if he was really a police officer the suspect indicated he was “undercover.”

The driver realized the situation was not right, drove off and contacted police.

Officers located the suspect’s vehicle on N. Henderson Street in Galesburg. Police describe the vehicle to be a dark green square SUV.

When the vehicle was stopped, police identified the driver and passenger as Michael J. Miller-Boyd, 33, and William N. Wilson, 34.

Police say Miller-Boyd and Wilson had red and blue flashing lights in their vehicle. Both admitted to stopping vehicles and pretending to be the police.

According to police, there were no weapons located on either suspect or in the vehicle.

Both Miller-Boyd and Wilson were arrested for felony impersonation of a police officer. They were transported to the Knox County Jail and booked on that charge. Bond on the offense was later set by a judge.

Police say Wilson is a registered sex offender in Knox County. His conviction is for aggravated criminal sexual abuse with the victim being 15-years-old.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Galesburg police at (309) 343-9151.

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, the Galesburg Police Department received complaints of a dark colored SUV pulling over... Posted by Galesburg, IL Police Department on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.