Heavy Rain Through Sunrise

Highs only in the 50s and 60s.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Showers and storms will continue through sunrise before tapering off into drizzle for a few hours.  Many areas have picked up between 1″-2″ of new rainfall effectively busting our moderate drought.  Showers will return this afternoon and evening and likely be part of our forecast for Wednesday as well.  Temps will be very cold today, the coldest since mid May.  Highs will only be in the 50s and 60s and it will feel cooler than that.  We will have nearly daily chances for rain through Saturday, but much lighter in variety compared to this round and confined to small windows of time.  We will be back in the 70s by the weekend as well.

TODAY: Rain and cold.  High: 60°. Wind: NE 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 53°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Rain.  High: 61°.

