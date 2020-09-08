Advertisement

Illinois DPH: 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 additional deaths

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

According to IDPH, there have been 1,392 new cases, including 7 additional deaths.

Public health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sep. 1 though Sept. 7 is 4.0 percent.

In the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, state labs reported 31,363 tests for a total of 4,478,710 tests administered since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, according to IDPH, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Health officials say that includes 343 patients in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 on ventilators.

IDPH released the following information on the deaths reported Tuesday:

  • Coles County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 70s
  • Jefferson County: 1 male 90s
  • LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
  • Perry County: 1 female 90s

IDPH has a breakdown of COVID-19 specific data on its website, including age and race demographics, gender, and trends in testing and cases over time.

The department is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. IDPH said, “Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

Latest News

Coronavirus

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate are on temporary hold while the company investigates whether a patient had a serious side effect linked to the shot.

News

Rock Island Co. health officials report 26 new cases of COVID-19, 3 additional deaths

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
On Tuesday the Rock Island County Health Department reported 26 new cases.

National

School starts, vaccine work continues

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
As millions of students head back to school across the country, development of vaccines continues.

National Politics

GOP proposes ‘targeted’ virus aid, but Dems say not enough

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under pressure from GOP senators in tough reelection races, said Tuesday the Senate would vote on a trimmed-down Republican coronavirus relief package, though it has a slim chance of passage in the face of Democrats’ insistence for more sweeping aid.

Latest News

National Politics

Chipping in? Trump may put up his own cash on reelection

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump is putting out the word that he is considering spending as much as $100 million of his own fortune on his reelection effort as campaign officials try to buck up key supporters and donors in the face of daunting polling numbers and other bad news.

National Politics

Postal chief under fire over alleged campaign law violations

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Five people who worked for DeJoy’s former business, New Breed Logistics, say they were urged by DeJoy’s aides or by DeJoy himself to write checks and attend fundraisers at his mansion in Greensboro, North Carolina, The Washington Post reported.

Iowa News

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
That brings the total number of cases to 70,659, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths

Coronavirus

Companies testing coronavirus vaccines pledge safety, high standards

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The companies said Tuesday that they will stick to the highest ethical and scientific standards in testing and manufacturing and will make the well-being of those getting vaccinated their top priority.

Coronavirus

Kids start school year online amid pandemic; college towns become virus hotspots

Updated: 8 hours ago
For those attending 14 of the nation’s 16 largest school districts opening Tuesday, classes are being held entirely online.

News

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Updated: 9 hours ago