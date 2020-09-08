Illinois DPH: 1,392 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 additional deaths

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

According to IDPH, there have been 1,392 new cases, including 7 additional deaths.

Public health officials said the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Sep. 1 though Sept. 7 is 4.0 percent.

In the 24 hours between Monday and Tuesday, state labs reported 31,363 tests for a total of 4,478,710 tests administered since the pandemic began.

As of Monday night, according to IDPH, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Health officials say that includes 343 patients in the ICU and 133 patients with COVID-19 on ventilators.

IDPH released the following information on the deaths reported Tuesday:

Coles County: 1 male 70s

Cook County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s

DuPage County: 1 male 70s

Jefferson County: 1 male 90s

LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

IDPH has a breakdown of COVID-19 specific data on its website, including age and race demographics, gender, and trends in testing and cases over time.

The department is reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. IDPH said, “Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions.”

