Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 284 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state reported 70,659 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported that 673,614 people have been tested and 50,371 have recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, 326 were hospitalized, 41 in the last 24 hours, 92 were in the intensive care unit, and 37 were on ventilators.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

County New Cases (Since Friday) Total Cases Positivity Rate (14-Day Average) Total Tested Total Recovered Total Deaths Scott 83 2,386 6.6% 31,960 1,780 23 Muscatine 21 1,004 6.8% 8,399 814 52 Clinton 49 941 12.2% 8,373 430 14 Des Moines 37 633 7.8% 7,482 189 5 Lee 34 500 11.7% 5,289 124 6 Henry 93 404 14.2% 4,252 135 4 Jackson 17 240 11.8% 3,346 159 2 Cedar 17 180 7.1% 3,121 132 1 Louisa 1 400 4.8% 2,199 363 14

