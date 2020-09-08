Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 284 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.
As of 10:30 a.m., the state reported 70,659 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.
Officials also reported that 673,614 people have been tested and 50,371 have recovered.
As of Tuesday morning, 326 were hospitalized, 41 in the last 24 hours, 92 were in the intensive care unit, and 37 were on ventilators.
A breakdown of local cases includes:
|County
|New Cases (Since Friday)
|Total Cases
|Positivity Rate (14-Day Average)
|Total Tested
|Total Recovered
|Total Deaths
|Scott
|83
|2,386
|6.6%
|31,960
|1,780
|23
|Muscatine
|21
|1,004
|6.8%
|8,399
|814
|52
|Clinton
|49
|941
|12.2%
|8,373
|430
|14
|Des Moines
|37
|633
|7.8%
|7,482
|189
|5
|Lee
|34
|500
|11.7%
|5,289
|124
|6
|Henry
|93
|404
|14.2%
|4,252
|135
|4
|Jackson
|17
|240
|11.8%
|3,346
|159
|2
|Cedar
|17
|180
|7.1%
|3,121
|132
|1
|Louisa
|1
|400
|4.8%
|2,199
|363
|14
