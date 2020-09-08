Advertisement

Iowa officials report nearly 300 new coronavirus cases, six deaths over 24 hours

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(MGN Image)
By Tara Gray
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 284 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths between 10:30 a.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

As of 10:30 a.m., the state reported 70,659 total cases, with a positivity rate of 10.5%, and 1,173 total deaths. The state website reports the data in real-time.

Officials also reported that 673,614 people have been tested and 50,371 have recovered.

As of Tuesday morning, 326 were hospitalized, 41 in the last 24 hours, 92 were in the intensive care unit, and 37 were on ventilators.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

CountyNew Cases (Since Friday)Total CasesPositivity Rate (14-Day Average)Total TestedTotal RecoveredTotal Deaths
Scott832,3866.6% 31,9601,78023
Muscatine211,0046.8%8,39981452
Clinton4994112.2%8,37343014
Des Moines376337.8%7,4821895
Lee3450011.7%5,2891246
Henry9340414.2%4,2521354
Jackson1724011.8%3,3461592
Cedar171807.1%3,1211321
Louisa14004.8%2,19936314

