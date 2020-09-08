Man dies in single-vehicle accident in Carroll County

CARROLL CO. (KWQC) - A man died on Sunday night in a single-vehicle accident, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office says they received a call at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Sunday reporting a single-vehicle accident on Illinois Route 84 south of Three Mile Road. This is about three miles north of Thomson, Illinois.

An initial investigation revealed no other vehicles were involved. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was traveling northbound on Illinois Route 84 when the driver lost control of the vehicle. That’s when the vehicle left the roadway and struck and embankment and a tee before overturning.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was 40-year-old Thomas W. Downing of Savanna, Illinois. The Carroll County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Thomson Fire Department, Thomson Ambulance, Thomson Police Department, Savanna Ambulance and Savanna Police Department also assisted at the scene.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

