Number One Hair Salon
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -
Megan Lelonek of Salon Halo was a guest on the show to once again celebrate the win in the Locals Love Us poll for “The Quad Cities Best Hair Salon”. The interview features many of quality services offered by the business as well as a gallery of beautiful photos of customer results.
Salon Halo / 2483 53rd Ave / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 332-7225 / Salon Halo on Facebook
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.