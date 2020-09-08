Number One Hair Salon

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -

Megan Lelonek of Salon Halo was a guest on the show to once again celebrate the win in the Locals Love Us poll for “The Quad Cities Best Hair Salon”. The interview features many of quality services offered by the business as well as a gallery of beautiful photos of customer results.

Salon Halo / 2483 53rd Ave / Bettendorf, IA / (563) 332-7225 / Salon Halo on Facebook

𝕎𝕙𝕠𝕤 𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕕𝕪 𝕗𝕠𝕣 𝕒 𝕔𝕙𝕠𝕡? ✂️✂️✂️ We are inspired by this one by Molly @mollydoesmyhair @randco Posted by Salon Halo on Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.