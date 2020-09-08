Parents, teachers in the Quad Cities area share thoughts on school resuming

(KWQC) - With classes resuming throughout the Quad Cities area parents and teachers are sharing their thoughts and concerns regarding the effects of COVID-19.

Are you a teacher in the TV6 viewing area? Or is your child a student in the TV6 viewing area?

If so, would you like to share your concerns anonymously with TV6 regarding the pandemic and its effects in the classroom? Please do so by emailing TV6′s Digital Director, Kayla Trail, at KTrail@kwqc.com.

We ask that you be candid in this email; talk about the highs, the lows, what may have surprised you. Give us a story that you feel exemplifies how things are going.

Feel free to write out questions you want to get answers to or messages you hope parents and students are getting.

Teachers:

A teacher in Iowa: “All IEP’s are to be updated before school starts. This is done on our own time. We are compensated with $28 an hour. This requires contacting parents, scheduling meetings, holding meetings, and reaching out to translators. We had to ask and answer 6 questions based on online/hybrid learning. In my opinion unless a child or family member has an underlying health condition they need to be in school! They need to be around people they need socialization! This whole situation has been extremely frustrating!!! Teachers need to be with their colleagues. I am not afraid of dying or of getting sick. I want to be there for my kids!”



Parents:

A parent in Illinois with a student in intermediate school: “ I wanted to share a concern that I have expressed to the Superintendent as well as school board in [my city]. With [my city’s] return to learn schedule all Middle and High school students are in a block schedule. I think that this is a viable option for high school, however, for middle school it leaves 6-8 grade students with no reading or math instruction for 9 weeks at a time. My son’s schedule for example for first quarter is Reading ELA, math, and health &wellness. However for second quarter, October-Beginning of January is Science, social studies, pe, and study hall. He is attending school 2 days a week and remote 3 days a week and regardless of if the district switches to all remote at some point this will be his schedule meaning he will only have 2 classes and no reading or math for 9 weeks. Thank you for voicing parents concerns!”



Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.