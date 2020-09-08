Advertisement

Power Swabs 40% Off PSL Special

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES, CA (KWQC) -

Scott DeFalco, in Los Angeles, was a guest again as a spokesperson for teeth-whitening system Power Swabs.

Let’s face it, a whiter, brighter smile gives off the impression that you are younger and healthier. If your teeth are not as white as they used to be due to our diet---coffee, colas, red wine, berries, & chocolate---Power Swabs can offer the power of a bright smile with a PSL discount! CALL: 1-800-715-9638

DeFalco demos just how easy it is to apply Power Swabs with the following benefits:

• Results (avg. 2 shades lighter) in LESS than 5 minutes!

• Without sensitivity

• Safe on ALL DENTAL surfaces including crowns and veneers.

PSL SPECIAL: up to 40% discount with FREE shipping and a FREE (included) Quick Stick. Call 1-800-715-9638

The smile of your dreams is waiting...🤩 https://bit.ly/3j1Zqin #quick #onthego #smile #onthego #selfcare #simple #teethwhitening #powerswabs #snapswabsmile #bright #white

Posted by Power Swabs Teeth Whitening on Wednesday, July 22, 2020

