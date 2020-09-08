Retrain Your Brain to Eat Healthy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Can you really re-train your brain or taste buds to eat healthier? Yes! Mareya Ibrahim, author of Eat Like You Give A Fork, joined PSL to to highlight how to start the process. Her main thrust is to encourage people to take a couple of initial steps which can lead to people craving broccoli instead of brownies!

Reprogram your diet for EIGHT days:

Get rid of ALL junk food---any highly processed foods with artificial ingredients

Replace with FRESH, real food: GREENS, Probiotic foods (pickled, vinegar-rich foods), and Umami foods

Website resource: EATCLEANER.com

