Retrain Your Brain to Eat Healthy

Can you really re-train your brain or taste buds to eat healthier? Yes! Mareya Ibrahim, author of Eat Like You Give A Fork, joined PSL to to highlight how to start the process. Her main thrust is to encourage people to take a couple of initial steps which can lead to people craving broccoli instead of brownies!
Reprogram your diet for EIGHT days:
- Get rid of ALL junk food---any highly processed foods with artificial ingredients
- Replace with FRESH, real food: GREENS, Probiotic foods (pickled, vinegar-rich foods), and Umami foods
Website resource: EATCLEANER.com
